VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag overnight stay
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Quang Ninh to ban overnight cruises and wooden boats in Ha Long Bay

An overnight stay on a wooden ship in the scenic Ha Long Bay will soon become a memory, according to northern province Quang Ninh's authorities.
 
go to top