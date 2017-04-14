The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
ordnance
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Wartime bomb discovered in Hanoi a stark reminder of a lethal Vietnam War legacy
An estimated 800,000 tons of unexploded ordnance still remain scattered across Vietnam, killing and maiming civilians on a regular basis.
Five Vietnamese prosecuted for dismantling wartime bomb
The group cut open the bomb overnight to take the explosive for sale.
Giant war-time bomb safely destroyed in central Vietnam
Locals were attempting to dismantle the lethal device for scrap metal before experts were called in.
April 15, 2017 | 07:56 am GMT+7