ordnance
Wartime bomb discovered in Hanoi a stark reminder of a lethal Vietnam War legacy

An estimated 800,000 tons of unexploded ordnance still remain scattered across Vietnam, killing and maiming civilians on a regular basis. 

Five Vietnamese prosecuted for dismantling wartime bomb

The group cut open the bomb overnight to take the explosive for sale. 

Giant war-time bomb safely destroyed in central Vietnam

Locals were attempting to dismantle the lethal device for scrap metal before experts were called in.
