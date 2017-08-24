The most read Vietnamese newspaper
optimism
Expect lots of smiles in Vietnam, one of world's happiest countries
Vietnamese people are also optimistic about 2018, a new survey has found.
Is life better today than 50 years ago? Most Vietnamese say YES
Economic confidence helps Vietnam lead a divided survey on whether life has progressed over the past five decades.
Vietnamese shoppers no longer the world’s thriftiest: Nielsen
Consumer spending seems to be on the rise with less people interested in saving.
August 24, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7