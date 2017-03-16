VnExpress International
Google promises to work with Vietnam to remove 'bad' content: report

The tech giant has been asked to open a representative office and coordinate with Vietnamese authorities.

Vietnam tells firms to stop YouTube and Facebook ads

The government wants to eliminate 'toxic, fake content' on Google and Facebook.
 
