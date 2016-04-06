VnExpress International
$20 bln of FDI in Vietnam channeled from British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is among the top five countries with the greatest FDI inflow into Vietnam, totaling $19.3 billion in 2015, according ...

Iceland PM steps down after Panama Papers tax scandal

Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson became the first major casualty of the Panama Papers ...
 
