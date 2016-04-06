The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
offshore accounts
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
$20 bln of FDI in Vietnam channeled from British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is among the top five countries with the greatest FDI inflow into Vietnam, totaling $19.3 billion in 2015, according ...
Iceland PM steps down after Panama Papers tax scandal
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson became the first major casualty of the Panama Papers ...
Get Newsletter