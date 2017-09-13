The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Topic
OceanBank trial
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam arrests former chief of state shipbuilding giant as OceanBank case deepens
The second phase of investigations into the multi-million-dollar graft case has netted its first big fish.
Banking tycoons on trial in HCMC over $270m fraud case
The case has been described as the largest scandal ever to hit Vietnam's banking sector.
Vietnam's fallen political star faces second 20-year jail term for role in banking graft case
Dinh La Thang is facing up to 30 years in prison for the two charges brought against him so far.
December 28, 2017 | 11:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese banking tycoon appeals life sentence following massive graft trial
Ha Van Tham asked the court to reconsider the embezzlement charges he has been convicted of.
October 18, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Former energy exec appeals death penalty after massive graft trial in Vietnam
He claims he is innocent of embezzlement and has asked the court to commute his sentence.
October 06, 2017 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
Embattled Vietnamese banking tycoon not out of the woods yet as graft case continues
Investigators are looking into bad debts and fake contracts which the OceanBank exec allegedly signed off on.
October 01, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Former energy exec gets death sentence in Vietnam's massive graft trial
Fellow conspirators receive up to life behind bars for their roles in the PetroVietnam-OceanBank scandal.
September 29, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Big questions remain unanswered as Vietnam’s massive graft trial nears verdicts
The main accusation is that OceanBank paid excessive deposit interest rates, but former employees claim the strategy actually made a profit.
September 26, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
‘I am sorry for implicating you in this’: Vietnamese banking tycoon addresses employees as graft trial nears end
The judges will take a five-day break to decide the fates of the 51 bankers and businesspeople caught up in the scandal.
September 25, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Defense lawyer fights death penalty sought for ex-chairman of Vietnam's energy giant
What were acceptable interest payments paid by a scandal-hit bank have been discriminately criminalized, lawyers say.
September 15, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese investigators shine spotlight on PetroVietnam units as massive banking graft case widens
Three subsidiaries of the state-owned giant are accused of colluding with OceanBank execs to appropriate $5.2 million.
September 14, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
Energy exec faces death, ex-banker faces life as massive graft case unravels in Vietnam
Prosecutors have called for the stiffest penalty possible for former chairman of PetroVietnam Nguyen Xuan Son.
September 14, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Will more heads topple as Vietnam’s scandalous graft trial nears verdict?
A huge banking-sector corruption trial is all set to open a can of worms as Vietnam’s anti-graft move plows ahead.
September 13, 2017 | 08:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's prosecutors implicate multiple state firms in massive graft case
PetroVietnam units have been identified among the recipients of illegal interest payments worth $70.4 million from OceanBank.
September 11, 2017 | 05:40 pm GMT+7
Former central bank bigwig dragged down into Vietnam's $400 million graft case
The move comes on the heels of a government inspectors' report that highlighted malfeasance at the central bank between 2010 and 2015.
September 08, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter