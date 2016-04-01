The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Child obesity grows tenfold since 1975: study
Almost two thirds of the underweight children lived in south Asia.
Fat kids in Saigon evidence of the rich-poor divide in Vietnam
The obesity rate hit 19 percent among school-age children in the city last year.
Vietnam chews over special consumption tax on sugary drinks
The tax could help combat the country's rapidly increasing obesity rate.
August 16, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Vietnamese people among the most sedentary in the world - survey
The survey is based on the number of steps people take each day.
July 13, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
'World's heaviest woman' has surgery in India, loses 220 pounds
The 37-year-old Egyptian had previously weighed around 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds).
March 10, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7
How modern life is slowly killing Vietnamese
An average office worker in Vietnam only walks 600 steps per day, far below the recommended 10,000.
January 03, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese millennials, the couch potato generation
Not having enough exercise is one of the 10 leading risk factors for global mortality.
October 18, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Being overweight linked to eight more kinds of cancer
Around 9 percent of cancers among women in North America, Europe and the Middle East are believed to be linked to obesity.
August 30, 2016 | 09:31 am GMT+7
U.S. obesity epidemic grows in all ages
The U.S. obesity epidemic has worsened across the board to include 40 percent of women, 35 percent of men and 17 percent of children and teens, studies released Tuesday found.
June 08, 2016 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Diabetes cases reach 422 million as poorer countries see steep rises
The number of adults with diabetes has quadrupled worldwide in under four decades to 422 million, and the condition is fast becoming a major problem in poorer countries, a World ...
April 07, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7
World's obese population hits 641 million, global study finds
LONDON - More than 640 million people globally now weigh in as obese and the world has more overweight than underweight people, according to an analysis of global trends in body ...
April 01, 2016 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
