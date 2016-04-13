VnExpress International
Photographer bares all with Vietnam’s first nude exhibition

'It opens doors to an area that authorities have been indecisive about.'

Vietnam to remove contested nude ban for models

Vietnam will lift a ban on the taking and spreading of nude photos slapped on models and beauty queens a month ...

Nude photo ban meets with opposition

The new restrictions on nude content by Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have raised more questions than answers.
April 13, 2016 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
 
