The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
nuclear disaster
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese claims he was tricked into cleanup work after Fukushima disaster
The trainee was employed to do engineering work, but was sent to a nuclear disaster zone, a Tokyo labor union said.
Five years on, closure has yet to come to Fukushima parents
OKUMA, Japan - Takayuki Ueno did not hesitate one moment to expose himself to high radiation five years ago while ...
Get Newsletter