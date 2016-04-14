The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Police search house of Da Nang's tycoon linked to land management violations
Questions over his involvement in land issues in the central city were first raised in 2013 and resurfaced this year.
Disgraced leader's fall from grace complete as Da Nang kicks him out of legislature
Nguyen Xuan Anh was dismissed as chairman of the municipal legislature two months after being fired as the city's ...
Vietnam to punish obnoxious Chinese tourists and guides
Telling false stories about Vietnam’s history. Burning Vietnamese currency. Yelling threats and slurs at airline staff. Stirring up chaos in buffet restaurants. Enough is enough.
July 13, 2016 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s "top" investment destination suffers shortfall of foreign funds
Da Nang might be dubbed "Vietnam's most livable city"with a strong reputation for investment friendliness, but it faces a paradox with just 0.2 percent of the nation’s FDI finding ...
April 14, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
