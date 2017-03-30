VnExpress International
Tag Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh
Vietnamese court upholds blogger's 10-yr jail term: lawyer

Mother Mushroom was arrested in October 2016 and stood trial in June for publishing what authorities called anti-state reports on Facebook.

Vietnamese blogger sentenced to 10 years in prison for anti-state propaganda

Blogger 'Mother Mushroom' was found guilty of abusing democratic rights by publishing distorted stories against ...

Vietnam criticizes US award for detained blogger 'Mother Mushroom'

She was arrested last year for defaming the Communist Party and the government.
March 30, 2017 | 10:11 pm GMT+7
 
