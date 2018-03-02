VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Nguyen Cong Tri
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Katy Perry wears outfit from Vietnamese designer to promote her tour Witness

This is the second time Cong Tri is entrusted with the pop star’s outfits.

Flower power: Vietnamese designer wows Tokyo fashion week

Vietnam's Nguyen Cong Tri knows how to impress.
 
go to top