Wedding suicide bomber was aged 12 to 14

A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey, August 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Osman Orsal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday a suicide bomber aged between 12 and 14 was responsible for the attack on a wedding in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

"The explosion was the result of a suicide bomber aged between 12 and 14 who either detonated (the bomb) or others detonated it," Erdogan said at a press conference in Istanbul.

He also repeated his assertion that initial information suggested the attack was perpetrated by the Islamic State group.

Erdogan told reporters the death toll was now 51, one higher than the official toll given by the Gaziantep governor earlier on Sunday.

In total, 94 people were injured in the attack including the bride and groom, whom Hurriyet daily said survived the bombing. He said 69 people injured remained in hospital while 17 were critically injured. "Wherever this terror comes from, it doesn't change it for us. As a nation, we will use our full strength, united, shoulder-to-shoulder, to fight against terror like we did on July 15," he said, referring to how citizens stopped an attempted bid to oust him from power.

