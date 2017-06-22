VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Wall Street Journal sacks top reporter over ethics violations

By AFP   June 22, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7

The top correspondent was accused of engaging in business dealings with his source.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday fired a top correspondent over ethics violations after a news agency investigation uncovered potential business dealings with an Iranian-American businessman who was also a source.

Jay Solomon, the newspaper's chief foreign affairs correspondent and author of a book on secret deals involving Iran, "is no longer employed by The Wall Street Journal," said a statement by the newspaper's parent Dow Jones, a unit of News Corp.

"We are dismayed by the actions and poor judgment of Jay Solomon. The allegations raised by this reporting are serious. While our own investigation continues, we have concluded that Mr. Solomon violated his ethical obligations as a reporter, as well as our standards."

Solomon's dismissal comes after the Associated Press reported he was offered a stake in a company by Farhad Azima, an Iranian-born magnate who has been linked to deals involving the CIA, according to the report.

AP said that during its investigation of Azima, it obtained emails and text messages between Azima and Solomon, as well as other documents. The news agency said it asked the Journal about the documents appearing to link Solomon and Azima, which led to his firing.

Solomon told AP in a statement he never engaged in any business dealings with Azima.

The initial AP report was on a web of Azima's business dealings which appeared to include federal contracts and possible CIA links. Azima is an Iranian-born U.S. citizen, according to the report.

Solomon, according to his website, has reported for nearly two decades from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, including stints in Jakarta, Seoul, New Delhi and Washington, and has been nominated three times for Pulitzer Prizes.

He was, according to his website, the first American journalist to uncover secret meetings between the United States and Iran that paved the way for a 2015 deal to ease sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

Related News:
Tags: Wall Street Journal Azima ethics
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top