VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

'Very strong' typhoon Trami churns towards Japan

By AFP   September 28, 2018 | 10:57 am GMT+7
'Very strong' typhoon Trami churns towards Japan
Typhoon Trami is shown off the Japanese south coast in the Philippine Sea in this NOAA/RAMMB satellite image.

A large, very strong typhoon churned towards Japan Friday and is forecast to rip through the nation over the weekend. 

Typhoon Trami, packing gusts of a maximum 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour near its center, was in the Pacific spiralling slowly towards Japan's southern islands.

"As it is forecast to go across Japan at a high speed, we are urging people to be vigilant" in the days ahead, Sakiko Nishioka from the meteorological agency told AFP.

The typhoon was now moving northwest slowly but was expected to turn eastward, coming very close to the islands of Okinawa and Amami on Saturday, the agency said in a statement.

"Please be on high alert against violent winds, high waves and heavy rainfall," it said.

After dumping torrential rain on the outlying islands, the typhoon is forecast to pick up speed and approach western Japan on Sunday, remaining very strong as it barrels over the mainland.

Images from the International Space Station posted on Twitter by astronaut Alexander Gerst on Tuesday showed Trami's enormous eye which he said was "as if somebody pulled the planet's gigantic plug."

Japan's main two airlines JAL and ANA have already started to cancel some domestic flights, scrapping more than 100 between them to the islands.

If the forecast holds, it will be the latest in a series of extreme natural events to strike Japan.

Western parts of Japan are still recovering from the most powerful typhoon to strike the country in a quarter of a century, that claimed 11 lives and shut down the main regional airport in early September.

Deadly record rains also hit western Japan earlier this year and the country sweltered through one of the hottest summers on record.

Also in September, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked the northern island of Hokkaido, sparking landslides and leaving more than 40 people dead.

Related News:
Tags: Typhoon Trami Japan violent winds torrential rain Okinawa Amami flooding weather tropical storm
 
Read more
India's top court rules adultery no longer a crime

India's top court rules adultery no longer a crime

US B-52s fly over South and East China Seas

US B-52s fly over South and East China Seas

Japanese carrier drills with British warship heading to contested South China Sea

Japanese carrier drills with British warship heading to contested South China Sea

Fed raises US interest rates, sees at least three more years of growth

Fed raises US interest rates, sees at least three more years of growth

Trump accuses China of 2018 election meddling, Beijing rejects charge

Trump accuses China of 2018 election meddling, Beijing rejects charge

Trump, Iran's Rouhani exchange threats, insults on UN's world stage

Trump, Iran's Rouhani exchange threats, insults on UN's world stage

Standard Chartered to stop financing new coal-fired power stations

Standard Chartered to stop financing new coal-fired power stations

 
go to top