VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

UK police bail one of five linked to Paris, Brussels attacks

April 17, 2016 | 09:56 pm GMT+7
UK police bail one of five linked to Paris, Brussels attacks
A child takes part in a rally called

British police have bailed one of five people arrested last week on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, West Midlands Police in central England said on Sunday.

British police arrested five people last week as part of an investigation which a security source said was linked to the attacks in Paris and Brussels. Four were arrested in Birmingham, central England, and one at London's Gatwick Airport.

West Midlands Police said in a statement that four people, three men and one woman, were still being questioned after securing warrants of further detention, while a 59-year-old man had been bailed "with strict conditions".

"The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led. There was no risk to the public at any time and there is no information to suggest an attack in the UK was being planned," said Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale, who leads on counter terrorism for the West Midlands.

British media have reported that Belgian Mohamed Abrini, suspected of involvement in the Islamic State attacks in Brussels, had travelled to Birmingham last year and taken photos of a soccer stadium.

Abrini, who investigators say has confessed to depositing a bomb at Brussels airport, is also wanted in connection with the Paris attacks.

Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected planner of the Paris attacks who was killed by French police late last year, is also reported by local media to have visited Birmingham and had photographs of places in the city on his smartphone.

Tags: Brussels attacks West Midlands Police
 
Read more
China: hundreds of school chilren fall sick of chemical pollution

China: hundreds of school chilren fall sick of chemical pollution

IS income drops 30 percent on lower oil, tax revenue: IHS

IS income drops 30 percent on lower oil, tax revenue: IHS

U.S. Supreme Court to judge Obama for protecting millions of illegal immigrants

U.S. Supreme Court to judge Obama for protecting millions of illegal immigrants

Japan quake rattles markets as factories shut; survivors queue for food

Japan quake rattles markets as factories shut; survivors queue for food

Internet abuzz after quantum computing lesson by Canada's Trudeau

Internet abuzz after quantum computing lesson by Canada's Trudeau

Update- Death toll from Ecuador earthquake rises to 233 - President Correa

Update- Death toll from Ecuador earthquake rises to 233 - President Correa

Casino ship stranded in Hong Kong as China crackdown on corruption

Casino ship stranded in Hong Kong as China crackdown on corruption

Robot arm attaches module in space, tests habitats for austronauts

Robot arm attaches module in space, tests habitats for austronauts

 
go to top