Two dead after China bus plunges 60 meters into river: state media

By Reuters   October 29, 2018 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Rescue workers and boats are seen on the site where a public bus plunged into the Yangtze River after colliding with a car in Chongqing, China, October 28, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

Two dead after a bus plunged into a river after colliding with a car in southwestern China’s Chongqing city on Sunday.

The bus collided around 10 a.m. into a private car that was driving against the flow of traffic on a four-lane bridge in the city’s Wanxian area. The bus then veered, broke through the bridge fence and plunged 60 meters (197 ft) into the Yangtze river.

The bus sank some 50 meters under the water, state television reported, adding it was not immediately clear how many passengers the bus was carrying.

