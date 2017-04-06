VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Trump to Abe: US to boost military defense against NKorea

By AFP   April 6, 2017 | 08:54 am GMT+7

Trump made clear that 'the United States stands with its allies Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat that North Korea continues to pose.'

U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Wednesday that Washington will continue to build its military capabilities to defend against a North Korean attack, the White House said.

The pair spoke by phone a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, in what analysts said was a warning ahead of a U.S.-China summit at which North Korea's accelerating atomic weapons program is set to top the agenda.

Trump "made clear that the United States will continue to strengthen its ability to deter and defend itself and its allies with the full range of its military capabilities," the White House said in a statement about the call.

"The President emphasized that the United States stands with its allies Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat that North Korea continues to pose."

Though the White House has previously made similar statements, the call came hours before Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump has said the United States is prepared to go it alone in bringing Pyongyang to heel if China -- North Korea's top ally -- does not step in.

In Tokyo, Abe said Trump had reaffirmed that all options are available in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

"I told (President Trump) that Japan is watching closely how China will cope with this North Korean issue," the prime minister told reporters after the 35-minute conversation.

"President Trump then made a strong remark, saying all options are on the table."

Abe was meeting Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in February when North Korea launched a rocket, setting off a controversy when the leaders set up an impromptu, alfresco "situation room" in full view of the resort's guests.

Related News:
Tags: Donald Trump Shinzo Abe President Trump North Korea missile
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top