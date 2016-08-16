Trump says he would implement 'extreme vetting' of immigrants

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio August 15, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Eric Thayer

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on Monday unveiled his anti-terrorism plan, saying he would implement "extreme vetting" of immigrants and suspend immigration from certain countries to protect the United States.

In a policy speech in the swing state of Ohio, the billionaire real estate mogul, who is vying with Hillary Clinton for the White House vowed to "crush and destroy" the Islamic State group, accusing Clinton and President Barack Obama of allowing it to grow.

He also pledged to launch a "commission on radical Islam" to root out jihadist networks and stop radicalization of young Americans.

"We should only admit into this country those who share our values and respect our people," Trump said.

"In the Cold War, we had an ideological screening test. The time is overdue to develop a new screening test for the threats we face today. I call it extreme vetting."

Trump called for a "new approach" to fighting terror, slamming the policies put in place by Obama and Clinton, who served as his first secretary of state.

"Our current strategy of nation building and regime change is a proven absolute failure. We have created the vacuums that allow terrorism to grow and thrive," he said.

