VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Trump says he would implement 'extreme vetting' of immigrants

By AFP   August 16, 2016 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Trump says he would implement 'extreme vetting' of immigrants
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio August 15, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Eric Thayer

The U.S. presidential nominee wants to ban people from regions which have a history of exporting terrorism.

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on Monday unveiled his anti-terrorism plan, saying he would implement "extreme vetting" of immigrants and suspend immigration from certain countries to protect the United States.

In a policy speech in the swing state of Ohio, the billionaire real estate mogul, who is vying with Hillary Clinton for the White House vowed to "crush and destroy" the Islamic State group, accusing Clinton and President Barack Obama of allowing it to grow.

He also pledged to launch a "commission on radical Islam" to root out jihadist networks and stop radicalization of young Americans.

"We should only admit into this country those who share our values and respect our people," Trump said.

"In the Cold War, we had an ideological screening test. The time is overdue to develop a new screening test for the threats we face today. I call it extreme vetting."

Trump called for a "new approach" to fighting terror, slamming the policies put in place by Obama and Clinton, who served as his first secretary of state.

"Our current strategy of nation building and regime change is a proven absolute failure. We have created the vacuums that allow terrorism to grow and thrive," he said.

Related news:

Trump calls Obama, Clinton Islamic State 'co-founders', draws rebuke

Trump's remarks on gun rights, Clinton unleash torrent of criticism

'We are going to win the presidency': Trump

Tags: Donald Trump immigration terrorism
 
Read more
100 migrants rescued after being stranded off Greece

100 migrants rescued after being stranded off Greece

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to ink deals on two hospitals, bridge during China trip

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to ink deals on two hospitals, bridge during China trip

McCartney working on new album, signs with Capitol

McCartney working on new album, signs with Capitol

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement

25 killed in Nepal bus crash

25 killed in Nepal bus crash

Thailand risks losing 200,000 visitors after blasts

Thailand risks losing 200,000 visitors after blasts

Pokemon No: Can a place declare the game off-limits?

Pokemon No: Can a place declare the game off-limits?

Elephant with 'saber-tooth' tusks found in Malaysia

Elephant with 'saber-tooth' tusks found in Malaysia

 
go to top