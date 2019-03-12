VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Third summit between Trump and North Korea's Kim likely, no date set: US official

By Reuters   March 12, 2019 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Third summit between Trump and North Korea's Kim likely, no date set: US official
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sit down for a dinner during their second summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Leah Millis

A U.S. Department of State official said she thinks there will be a third summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim, but no date has been set.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's second summit in Vietnam last month collapsed over differences on U.S. demands for Pyongyang's denuclearization and North Korea's demand for sanctions relief.

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Sunday that the president was open to another summit with Kim but more time may be needed. Trump and Kim first met in Singapore last June.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the president "have been very clear that they remain open to the dialogue. They haven’t got a date on the calendar but our teams continue to work towards that," U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson said on Monday when asked if there would be a third meeting.

"Is there a next summit? Well, I think there will be," said Thompson, who spoke at the Carnegie Nuclear Conference in Washington.

Thompson said it was "incredibly important" that all countries continued to maintain United Nations sanctions on North Korea until it gave up its nuclear weapons.

"We are not letting the foot off the gas. We are going to continue with the pressure campaign." she said. "We are going to continue to hold those sanctions and we are going to continue to work with the team abroad to make sure those stay in place."

Trump said on Friday he would be disappointed if Pyongyang were to resume weapons testing and reiterated his belief in his good relationship with Kim despite the collapse of the summit.

Trump commented after U.S. think tanks and Seoul's spy agency said that North Korea was rebuilding a rocket launch site. Non-proliferation experts have said satellite images indicate North Korea could be preparing to launch a missile or a space rocket in spite of a freeze in testing that has been in place since 2017.

Related News:

Second Trump-Kim summit

Hanoi hotel's six floors completely off limits during Kim Jong-un visit

Hanoi hotel's six floors completely off limits during Kim Jong-un visit

Pyongyang 'rebuilding' main satellite launch site, photos show

Pyongyang 'rebuilding' main satellite launch site, photos show

US will look at ramping up North Korea sanctions if it doesn't denuclearize: Bolton

US will look at ramping up North Korea sanctions if it doesn't denuclearize: Bolton

See more
Tags: Trump-Kim summit third Trump-Kim summit Donald Trump Kim Jong Un US official Hanoi summit North Korea
 
Read more
Asia ride-hailing giant trains drivers to fight human trafficking

Asia ride-hailing giant trains drivers to fight human trafficking

Jobless millions to haunt India election

Jobless millions to haunt India election

Malaysia drops murder charge against Indonesian woman in Kim Jong-nam case

Malaysia drops murder charge against Indonesian woman in Kim Jong-nam case

Wedlocked: tangled webs trap Cambodian 'brides' in China

Wedlocked: tangled webs trap Cambodian 'brides' in China

Boeing 737 MAX safety record questioned after two tragedies

Boeing 737 MAX safety record questioned after two tragedies

'Zombie' enterprises hampering China's economic transformation: Chinalco

'Zombie' enterprises hampering China's economic transformation: Chinalco

Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, killing 157

Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, killing 157

 
go to top