The workers who build and fix the world

By VnExpress, Reuters   May 27, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7

Underground or high up in the air, these are the ones putting together every home, bridge, tower and rail line of our cities.

Workers are seen at a construction site in Hanoi, Vietnam May 25, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A worker exits a construction site in Sydney's Barangaroo business district in Australia's largest city, May 8, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jason Reed
Workers are pictured at the construction site of an apartment building in Pasay, Metro Manila in the Philippines May 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Erik De Castro
Construction workers walk past at a construction site of a building displaying Tokyo 2020 Olympics emblem and logo in Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Issei Kato
Workers stand on the roof of an elevator at the construction site of a new financial district in Beijing, China May 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
Workers rest on a wall at a building site in Minsk, Belarus May 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko
A worker welds a piece of metal as he works on a construction site in Paris, France May 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
Workers take a break in a building under construction in Bangkok, Thailand May 23, 2017. Picture taken May 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Silva
A construction worker welds a new water pipe in KwaDabeka, South Africa May 24, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Rogan Ward
Construction workers in Asuncion,Paraguay, May 26, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Adorno
A worker stands next to a bridge under construction in front of the sea as storm clouds gather above him in Colombo, Sri Lanka on May 26, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A construction worker stands on a platform on a portion of a new cable-stayed bridge, a public project that is being built to replace the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge across the Hudson River in New York, the U.S., May 24, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mike Segar
A worker carries wood at a construction site in central Harare, Zimbabwe May 26,2017. Photo by Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo
Workers try to beat the heat when building Ho Chi Minh City's first metro line linking District 1 and District 9. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
Tags: urbanization construction
 
