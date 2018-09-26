VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Standard Chartered to stop financing new coal-fired power stations

By Reuters   September 26, 2018 | 07:09 am GMT+7
Standard Chartered to stop financing new coal-fired power stations
People walk outside the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, China August 1, 2017. Photo by Reuters

Standard Chartered said on Tuesday it will stop financing new coal-fired powerd stations.

The company wants to join the growing ranks of lenders and financiers in ending support for the dirtiest fossil fuel amid rising concerns about climate change.

StanChart said in a statement on its website that “save where there is an existing commitment, it will cease providing financing for new coal-fired power plants anywhere in the world.”

Burning coal to generate power produces large quantities of carbon dioxide and other so-called greenhouse gases responsible for climate change. An international agreement reached in Paris in 2015 committed signatories to cutting fossil fuel use.

Many global banks have exited or cut support for coal.

Europe’s largest bank HSBC said in April it would mostly stop funding new coal power plants, along with financing for oil sands and Arctic drilling.

Japan’s Marubeni Corp, a major investor in coal-fired power stations, said last week it would no longer start any new such projects and will halve its generating capacity using the fuel by 2030.

Related News:
Tags: Standard Chartered coal power stations climate change fossil
 
Read more
Japan woman held over keeping baby body in locker 'for years'

Japan woman held over keeping baby body in locker 'for years'

500,000 children face 'immediate danger' in Libya capital: UN

500,000 children face 'immediate danger' in Libya capital: UN

US approves possible $330 million military sale to Taiwan: Pentagon

US approves possible $330 million military sale to Taiwan: Pentagon

Google tunes search for prescience and pictures

Google tunes search for prescience and pictures

Singapore competition watchdog fines Grab, Uber $9.5 million over merger

Singapore competition watchdog fines Grab, Uber $9.5 million over merger

US, China impose fresh tariffs with no trade talks in sight

US, China impose fresh tariffs with no trade talks in sight

Trump's Supreme Court pick faces new sexual misconduct claim

Trump's Supreme Court pick faces new sexual misconduct claim

 
go to top