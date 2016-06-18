VnExpress International
UEFA open probes into Croatia, Turkey Euro 2016 incidents

By AFP   June 18, 2016 | 06:37 pm GMT+7

UEFA began disciplinary procedures Saturday against Croatia and Turkey following flare-throwing incidents at Euro 2016 matches.

Croatian fans hurled flares on to the pitch in Saint Etienne in the 86th minute of the 2-2 draw with Czech Republic on Friday, while Turkish fans let off flares after their 3-0 defeat by Spain in Nice.

UEFA said Croatia was accused of crowd disturbances, racist behaviour, setting off fireworks and throwing objects.

Croatian coach Ante Cacic called the country's fans "sports terrorists" after the incidents which caused a four-minute halt to the match.

UEFA has accused Turkey of a pitch invasion, throwing objects and setting off fireworks.

Tags: UEFA Euro 2016 Croatia Turkey
 
