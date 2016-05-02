Soccer-Ronaldo poised to return for Real against Man City

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo before the game Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

The Portugal marksman has missed Real's last three games, including last week's goalless first leg in Manchester, with a hamstring strain.

Ronaldo completed a full training session on Monday for the first time since being injured against Villarreal on April 20.

He has netted 47 goals in all competitions this season and is the leading scorer in the Champions League with 16, one shy of his record from Real's victorious 2013-14 campaign.

Fellow striker Karim Benzema could only do running work on Monday and is still a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Midfield anchorman Casemiro received a knock in Saturday's 1-0 La Liga win at Real Sociedad but is expected to face City.