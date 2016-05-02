VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Soccer-Ronaldo poised to return for Real against Man City

By Reuters/Richard Martin   May 2, 2016 | 08:39 pm GMT+7
Soccer-Ronaldo poised to return for Real against Man City
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo before the game Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Real Madrid's talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face Manchester City in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg after coming through training on Monday.

The Portugal marksman has missed Real's last three games, including last week's goalless first leg in Manchester, with a hamstring strain.

Ronaldo completed a full training session on Monday for the first time since being injured against Villarreal on April 20.

He has netted 47 goals in all competitions this season and is the leading scorer in the Champions League with 16, one shy of his record from Real's victorious 2013-14 campaign.

Fellow striker Karim Benzema could only do running work on Monday and is still a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Midfield anchorman Casemiro received a knock in Saturday's 1-0 La Liga win at Real Sociedad but is expected to face City.

Tags: Ronaldo Manchester City soccer
 
Read more
L.A.'s

L.A.'s "Grim Sleeper"murder of ten women a serial killer case

Global markets: Asian stocks break 4-day losing streak, RBA in focus

Global markets: Asian stocks break 4-day losing streak, RBA in focus

Emotional return as first U.S. cruise in decades reaches Cuba

Emotional return as first U.S. cruise in decades reaches Cuba

Soccer-Leicester triumph is why we love football, says Messi

Soccer-Leicester triumph is why we love football, says Messi

South Korea revives GPS backup project after blaming North for jamming

South Korea revives GPS backup project after blaming North for jamming

Five Seattle police injured, nine people arrested after May Day marches

Five Seattle police injured, nine people arrested after May Day marches

Wary of China's Indian Ocean activities, U.S., India discuss anti-submarine warfare

Wary of China's Indian Ocean activities, U.S., India discuss anti-submarine warfare

Confronting darkness in Cambodia's Khmer Rouge stronghold

Confronting darkness in Cambodia's Khmer Rouge stronghold

 
go to top