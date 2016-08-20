VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Snowden documents show NSA leak is real

August 20, 2016 | 09:05 am GMT+7

Some of the spy agency's top-secret code has been leaked or hacked, The Intercept reported Friday.

The online news site's editors include journalists that worked with Snowden to publicize his notorious 2013 NSA leak revealing the extent of government snooping on private data.

The Intercept said Snowden had given the site a classified draft NSA manual on how to implant malware, malicious code that is used to monitor or control someone else's computer.

Whether code published online by a mysterious group called "Shadow Hackers" is genuine has been the source of much debate in recent days.

The NSA has steadfastly declined to comment on whether it has been the victim of a security breach.

Over the weekend, the Shadow Hackers posted two sets of files, one that is freely accessible and another that remains encrypted.

They said they would release this additional information subject to raising one million Bitcoins, digital currency, in this case worth about $575 million through an online auction.

According to the Intercept, the draft NSA manual contains instructions to NSA operators telling them to use a specific string of characters associated with the SECONDDATE malware program.

The exact same characters appear throughout parts of the Shadow Brokers leak, the Intercept said.

According to The New York Times, much of the code was created to peer through the computer firewalls of foreign powers like China, Iran and Russia.

Such access would enable the NSA to plant malware in rivals' systems and monitor or even attack their networks.

Whoever obtained the code would have had to break into NSA servers that store the files, the Times said.

Related news:

WikiLeaks releases hacked Democratic National Committee audio files

FBI investigates hacking of Democratic congressional group

FBI paid under $1 mln to unlock San Bernardino iPhone -sources

Tags: cyber hack Edward Snowden
 
Read more
At least 30 killed in Turkey wedding attack near Syria border

At least 30 killed in Turkey wedding attack near Syria border

Usain Bolt makes history with 9 Olympic golds

Usain Bolt makes history with 9 Olympic golds

Indonesia uses new interest rate to boost economy

Indonesia uses new interest rate to boost economy

Singapore detains two men wanting to join IS group

Singapore detains two men wanting to join IS group

100 migrants rescued after being stranded off Greece

100 migrants rescued after being stranded off Greece

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to ink deals on two hospitals, bridge during China trip

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to ink deals on two hospitals, bridge during China trip

McCartney working on new album, signs with Capitol

McCartney working on new album, signs with Capitol

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement

 
go to top