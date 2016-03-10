Singer Kesha urges women to speak out amid abuse suit

Kesha last week lost round one in her battle as a New York judge refused to suspend her exclusive recording contract with Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records, which is part of the Sony Music conglomerate.

The 28-year-old singer has said in a lawsuit that Dr. Luke -- who has worked with leading stars including Katy Perry -- drugged her and assaulted her sexually, physically and emotionally.

The producer, 42, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, has denied the allegations and in a counter-suit accused Kesha of trying to extort her way out of a contract.

Kesha, in a Facebook posting, rejoiced in the outpouring of support for her and said: "At this point, the issue is bigger than just about me."

"All I ever wanted was to be able to make music without being afraid, scared or abused," said the singer, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert.

"Unfortunately, I don't think that my case is giving people who have been abused confidence that they can speak out, and that's a problem," she wrote.

"But I just want to say that if you have been abused, please don't be afraid to speak out. There are places that will make you feel safe. There are people who will help you.

"I for one, will stand beside you and behind you. I know now how this all feels, and will forever fight for you the way perfect strangers have been fighting for me," she said.

Kesha has won the backing of the biggest artists in the music industry.

Adele -- whose record-smashing new album, "25," is distributed in the United States by Sony label Columbia Records -- said Wednesday at the Brit Awards in London: "I'd like to take this moment to publicly support Kesha."

Taylor Swift, one of the few contemporary artists whose sales come close to Adele's, recently announced a donation of $250,000 to help Kesha with legal expenses.

Child star turned pop singer Demi Lovato has been particularly outspoken, writing on Twitter: "Women's empowerment is speaking up for other women even when it's something uncomfortable to speak about."

She appeared to be dismissive toward Swift's donation, suggesting that the "1989" singer's feminism was more about branding than social change.

"Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed," Lovato tweeted. - AFP