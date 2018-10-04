Singapore to charge British suspect 13 years after bogus terror threat

Police on Thursday said they detained the man this year at Singapore's airport, nearly 13 years after he allegedly sent an email to the communications ministry regarding the attack on a national day parade.

A source with knowledge of the matter said the man was British and his arrest marked the first time he had entered the country since sending the email.

"Investigations revealed that the suspect was believed to have sent the false information...to cause unnecessary alarm," the police said in a statement.

The man will be charged on Friday with intentionally giving false information to a public servant, an offence punishable by up to a year in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000 ($3,600), or both.

The police did not identify the man and Reuters was not able to establish his identity. Reuters was not immediately able to contact the British High Commission in Singapore.