VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Seven dead as Philippine plane crashes into house

By AFP   March 17, 2018 | 05:48 pm GMT+7
Seven dead as Philippine plane crashes into house
Rescuers and investigators stand at the site where a twin-engined plane crashed into a house just after taking off in Plaridel town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on Saturday. Photo by AFP/STR

The death toll could rise as rescuers were still going through the ruins of the house.

At least seven people were killed when a small plane crashed into house while trying to take off just outside the Philippine capital on Saturday, police and aviation officials said.

The twin-engined aircraft crashed into a house just after taking off in Plaridel town, killing all five aboard as well as at least two people others on the ground, said Superintendent Julio Lizardo.

The death toll could rise as rescuers were still going through the ruins of the house, Lizardo, the town's police chief said.

"We are still digging through the rubble. There may be more dead," he told AFP.

Officials declined to say what may have caused the crash of the Piper PA-23 Apache operated by a local charter company.

Related News:
Tags: Philippines plane crash Plaridel
 
Read more
Cambodia kicks off drills with 'great friend' China as US ties sour

Cambodia kicks off drills with 'great friend' China as US ties sour

Facebook suspends data analytics firm that worked for Trump campaign

Facebook suspends data analytics firm that worked for Trump campaign

Russia expels 23 British diplomats in spy poisoning crisis

Russia expels 23 British diplomats in spy poisoning crisis

China building Arctic cruise ship for 'Polar Silk Road'

China building Arctic cruise ship for 'Polar Silk Road'

Hello Kitty to make bullet train debut in Japan

Hello Kitty to make bullet train debut in Japan

Xi's trusted 'firefighter' lieutenant becomes China's vice president

Xi's trusted 'firefighter' lieutenant becomes China's vice president

Trump signs US-Taiwan travel bill; China 'strongly dissatisfied'

Trump signs US-Taiwan travel bill; China 'strongly dissatisfied'

Fight over US spending bill rekindles immigration debate

Fight over US spending bill rekindles immigration debate

 
go to top