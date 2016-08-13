VnExpress International
Schooling overtakes Phelps to win first gold for Singapore

By Reuters   August 13, 2016 | 09:25 am GMT+7

Singaporean swimmer claimed the first ever gold medal for Singapore and made an Olympic record.

Joseph Schooling stunned Michael Phelps to win men's 100 meters butterfly final on Friday and secured Singapore's first Olympic gold medal.

Phelps, the defending champion and world record holder who is heading into retirement again after Rio, finished second in a three-way dead heat with two of his greatest rivals: South Africa's Chad Le Clos and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh.

Michael Phelps (USA) of USA congratulates Joseph Schooling (SIN) of Singapore after Schooling won the gold. Photo by Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler

Astonishingly, all three touched out in 51.14 seconds, behind Schooling's Olympic record 50.39.

Phelps, who now has 27 medals, had been hoping to win the event for the fourth successive Games.

