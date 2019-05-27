VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war: Fitch

By Reuters   May 27, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war: Fitch
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may have a chance to strengthen its position in the smartphone market due to the hurt caused to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, according to Fitch Ratings.

Tech companies, including Google and SoftBank Group-owned chip designer ARM, have said they will cease supplies and updates to Huawei.

The loss of access to Google's android system may hurt the smartphone sales of the Chinese technology company outside China, thereby giving Samsung a chance to improve its market share, Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government hit Huawei with severe sanctions as the U.S. Commerce Department blocked the Chinese company from buying American goods amid its escalating trade spat with China.

The ratings agency also added that iPhone maker Apple Inc could be another casualty of the trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, which would accelerate its market share loss in China.

Related News:
Tags: Samsung Huawei trade war Google
 
Read more
Modi kept his job, Indians worry about theirs

Modi kept his job, Indians worry about theirs

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new emperor

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new emperor

Trump says not disturbed that North Korea has 'fired off some small weapons'

Trump says not disturbed that North Korea has 'fired off some small weapons'

China says US demand on its state-owned enterprises is 'invasion' on economic sovereignty

China says US demand on its state-owned enterprises is 'invasion' on economic sovereignty

Trump urges greater Japanese investment in US, criticizes trade advantage

Trump urges greater Japanese investment in US, criticizes trade advantage

Iran can sink U.S. warships with 'secret weapons', military official says

Iran can sink U.S. warships with 'secret weapons', military official says

British health minister Hancock joins race to replace May as prime minister

British health minister Hancock joins race to replace May as prime minister

 
go to top