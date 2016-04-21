Quakes magnitude over 6.0 strike off Japan and Ecuador on Wednesday

An aerial view is seen of Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. : REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

The USGS said Wednesday's quake in Japan was centred 104 km (about 60 miles) east southeast of Sendai, Honshu, near where a devastating quake and tsunami struck in March 2011. It was 51 km (30 miles) deep. There was no immediate tsunami warning, or reports of damage or casualties.

The latest earthquake in Ecuador hit 70 km (44 miles) off the Pacific coast town Esmeraldas at a depth of 10 km, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. That was not far from the epicenter of Saturday's 7.8 magnitude quake.

Ecuador's Geophysical Institute said a 6.2 magnitude earthquake at 3.33 local time (3.33 p.m Vietnam time) was followed by a series of aftershocks. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.1.

No tsunami warning was issued. The quake was not felt in the highland capital of Quito, and there were no immediate reports of major damage.

Witnesses in the zone said two strong tremors of about 30 seconds each were felt in the early hours in Cojimies, down the coast from the weekend earthquake. People woke up and rushed into the street.

Death toll from Saturday quake in Ecuador hits 525. It left another 107 missing, and injured more than 4,600. About 1,500 buildings were destroyed, mudslides were triggered and roads torn up. Some 20,500 people were left sleeping in shelters.