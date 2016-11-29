VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Plane with 81 aboard crashes in Colombia: civil aviation body

By Reuters/ Julia Symmes Cobb   November 29, 2016 | 01:36 pm GMT+7

An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including a Brazilian football team, crashed in central Colombia.

An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including a Brazilian football team, crashed in central Colombia, and rescuers are moving survivors from the site, the country's civil aviation association said on its website on Tuesday.

The Chapecoense football team was among the 72 passengers and 9 crew on board the charter aircraft when it crashed around 10 p.m.

Poor weather conditions made the crash site accessible only by road, airport authorities at Medellin, where the plane was scheduled to land, said on social network Twitter.

It confirmed the plane was carrying the soccer team, who were due to play in a final for the South American Cup in Medellin, 245 km (153 miles) from the capital, Bogota, on Wednesday.

plane-with-81-aboard-crashes-in-colombia-civil-aviation-body

Players of Chapecoense celebrate after their match against San Lorenzo at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 23, 2016. An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including Brazilian football team Chapecoense, crashed in central Colombia, the country's civil aviation association said on its website on November 29, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo
Tags: plane crash
 
Read more
The Trump administration, club for the (very) wealthy

The Trump administration, club for the (very) wealthy

Trump faces challenges in separating from business - legal experts

Trump faces challenges in separating from business - legal experts

Soccer plane in Colombia crash was running out of fuel - recording

Soccer plane in Colombia crash was running out of fuel - recording

Colombian plane crash killed 76: police

Colombian plane crash killed 76: police

1.4 bln jobs depend on pollinators: report

1.4 bln jobs depend on pollinators: report

Ohio State University student injures 11 in car, knife attack

Ohio State University student injures 11 in car, knife attack

Bomb defused near US embassy in Philippines: police

Bomb defused near US embassy in Philippines: police

Trump says 'millions' voted illegally, decries recount

Trump says 'millions' voted illegally, decries recount

 
go to top