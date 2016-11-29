Plane with 81 aboard crashes in Colombia: civil aviation body

An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including a Brazilian football team, crashed in central Colombia, and rescuers are moving survivors from the site, the country's civil aviation association said on its website on Tuesday.

The Chapecoense football team was among the 72 passengers and 9 crew on board the charter aircraft when it crashed around 10 p.m.

Poor weather conditions made the crash site accessible only by road, airport authorities at Medellin, where the plane was scheduled to land, said on social network Twitter.

It confirmed the plane was carrying the soccer team, who were due to play in a final for the South American Cup in Medellin, 245 km (153 miles) from the capital, Bogota, on Wednesday.