VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Pistorius jailed for 6 years for murder of girlfriend

By Reuters/TJ Strydom   July 6, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
Pistorius jailed for 6 years for murder of girlfriend
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

South African Paralympic gold medalist will serve "between half and two thirds of the sentence."

South African Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius was taken to jail immediately on Wednesday after being sentenced to serve six years for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

The state had called for him to receive no less than the prescribed minimum 15-year sentence for murder.

"Public opinion may be loud and persistent, but it can play no role in the decision of this court," High Court judge Thokozile Masipa said in her ruling. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

Pistorius will not appeal a six-year prison sentence given by the Court judge, his defense team said.

Pistorius will serve "between half and two thirds of the sentence" before he can apply for parole, said Andrew Fawcett, Pistorius' instructing attorney.

Tags: Oscar court murder Paralympic
 
Read more
China extends military wings with new transport plane

China extends military wings with new transport plane

China's innovation economy a real estate bubble in disguise?

China's innovation economy a real estate bubble in disguise?

Two leading Republicans shy away from being Trump's VP pick

Two leading Republicans shy away from being Trump's VP pick

China warns U.S. on sovereignty ahead of 'South China Sea' ruling

China warns U.S. on sovereignty ahead of 'South China Sea' ruling

Death toll in South Yemen army base attack rises to 26

Death toll in South Yemen army base attack rises to 26

At least six soldiers killed in double suicide bombing in Yemen's Aden

At least six soldiers killed in double suicide bombing in Yemen's Aden

Different targets, different countries: The challenge of stopping Islamic State

Different targets, different countries: The challenge of stopping Islamic State

Iraq's interior minister resigns after massive Baghdad bomb attack

Iraq's interior minister resigns after massive Baghdad bomb attack

 
go to top