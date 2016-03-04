VnExpress International
World

Oregon city fires its grounds-keeping goats with 'barnyard aroma'

March 4, 2016 | 07:41 pm GMT+7

Oregon city sacked 75 goats once hoped to help eat all the invasive plants because of their indiscriminate diet, exorbitant operating cost and stink.

A crew of goats brought in to devour invasive plants at a popular park in Oregon's state capital, Salem, have been fired because they ate indiscriminately, cost nearly five times as much as human landscapers and smelled far worse, a city official said on Friday. The 75 billy and nanny goats were supposed to eat Armenian blackberry and English ivy and other invasive plants choking native vegetation across the 9.1-acre Minto-Brown Island Park, the city's largest, in a pilot program last fall. - Reuters

