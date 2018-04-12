VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Oil markets tense on Middle East crisis, but rising US supplies weigh

By Reuters   April 12, 2018 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Oil markets tense on Middle East crisis, but rising US supplies weigh
An oil pump jack is seen in Velma, Oklahoma U.S. Photo by Reuters/Luc Cohen

The U.S. now produces more crude than top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Oil markets remained tense on Thursday on concerns of a military escalation in Syria, although prices remained some way off Wednesday's highest since late 2014 as bulging American supplies weighed.

Brent crude futures were at $72.30 per barrel at 0244 GMT, up 24 cents, or 0.3 percent from their last close.

U.S. WTI crude futures were at $67.09 a barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.4 percent from their last settlement.

In China, Shanghai crude futures were also up, rising 8.9 yuan to $427.1 yuan ($427.10) per barrel, with record volumes traded on the product that was only launched in late March.

Both Brent and WTI hit highest since late 2014 of $73.09 and $67.45 per barrel on Wednesday, respectively, after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles over Riyadh and U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria.

"Geopolitical risks outweighed an unexpected rise in inventories in the U.S.," ANZ bank said on Thursday.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels to 428.64 million barrels.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production  last week hit a fresh record of 10.53 million barrels per day (bpd), up by a quarter since mid-2016.

The United States now produces more crude than top exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia, at currently just under 11 million bpd, pumps out more.

Related News:
Tags: Middle East crisis Syria oil export U.S. Syria civil war
 
Read more
China opens bribery trial of former senior official

China opens bribery trial of former senior official

Uber wants to do it all: ride-share, car-share, train tickets

Uber wants to do it all: ride-share, car-share, train tickets

500 Syrian patients show symptoms pointing to toxic weapons exposure: WHO

500 Syrian patients show symptoms pointing to toxic weapons exposure: WHO

More than 250 killed in Algerian military plane crash

More than 250 killed in Algerian military plane crash

More than 100 feared dead in Algerian military plane crash

More than 100 feared dead in Algerian military plane crash

Northern China ozone pollution getting worse: study

Northern China ozone pollution getting worse: study

After China's massive drill, US patrols disputed South China Sea

After China's massive drill, US patrols disputed South China Sea

At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid: officials

At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid: officials

 
go to top