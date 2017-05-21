VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

North Korea fires 'medium-range ballistic missile'

By AFP   May 21, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
North Korea fires 'medium-range ballistic missile'
North Korean scientists and technicians, who developed missile

'This system, last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's three most recent tests.'

A White House official on Sunday confirmed that North Korea had test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile, despite threats of tougher US sanctions over its missile tests.

"We are aware that North Korea launched an MRBM. This system, last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's three most recent tests," the official said in Saudi Arabia, where US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit.

Officials in Seoul had earlier reported the test, with South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff saying it could not yet identify the type of missile fired Sunday from Pukchang in South Pyongan province but that it travelled about 500 kilometres (310 miles).

The latest launch came just a week after a similar test sparked international condemnation and a warning from Washington that new sanctions could be imposed on Pyongyang.

Related News:
Tags: North Korea missile US
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top