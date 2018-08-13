VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Nine killed in Taiwan hospice blaze

By AFP   August 13, 2018 | 11:30 am GMT+7
Nine killed in Taiwan hospice blaze
Patients are evacuated from a hospice blaze in Taiwan on Monday. Photo by AFP

Nine people were killed in a blaze that broke out early Monday at a hospice for the terminally ill near Taipei.

All of the 36 people inside, including three staff, were evacuated after the fire started at the hospice on the seventh floor of a nine-storey hospital in New Taipei city.

Sixteen had cardiac arrests and seven were revived, fire officials said.

The other nine died with the cause of death given as smoke inhalation, according to the local fire department. 15 others were injured.

New Taipei fire department chief Huang Te-ching said the cause of the fire was still being investigated and denied reports that the sprinkler system had malfunctioned.

"The sprinkler device was on but there's some distance between its location and where the fire started so the fire couldn't be immediately put out," he told reporters.

CCTV footage on local media showed staff rushing through the hospice corridors, carrying patients out in their arms or in wheelchairs to evacuate them after the fire broke out.

The injured were rushed to several nearby hospitals.

The 15 injured remain in hospital, with 11 listed as in serious condition.

Local media quoted some patients' relatives saying they heard a blast and suspected that an oxygen tank might have exploded, causing the fire.

Premier William Lai apologised to the public and expressed condolences over the tragedy.

"We will review the cause of the incident to prevent a similar situation from happening again," he said.

Related News:
Tags: Taiwan Taiwan blaze Taiwan hospice
 
Read more
China rejects allegations of detaining million Uighurs in camps in Xinjiang

China rejects allegations of detaining million Uighurs in camps in Xinjiang

Trump signs defense policy bill with watered-down China measures

Trump signs defense policy bill with watered-down China measures

Lights out for Indonesia's LRT just days before Asian Games

Lights out for Indonesia's LRT just days before Asian Games

China evacuates 200,000 as typhoon hits east coast

China evacuates 200,000 as typhoon hits east coast

North, South Korea to hold talks before possible Pyongyang summit

North, South Korea to hold talks before possible Pyongyang summit

NASA blasts off historic probe to 'touch Sun'

NASA blasts off historic probe to 'touch Sun'

Eight bodies found in Indonesian plane crash

Eight bodies found in Indonesian plane crash

 
go to top