VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Nearly 100 injured in Japan ferry collision

By AFP   March 10, 2019 | 08:27 am GMT+7

At least 87 passengers in a high speed ferry were injured in an apparent collision with a marine animal in the sea of Japan on Saturday, coastguards and media said.

Five people were seriously injured in the accident, which occurred just before the hydrofoil was due to arrive on Sado island after a short trip from the mainland, the Japan Coast Guard said.

It is likely the ferry hit a whale, as both humpbacks and minkes are often found in the area, public broadcaster NHK quoted a marine wildlife expert as saying.

"It was a huge impact," a passenger told public broadcaster NHK. "One person was bleeding."

There was damage to the back of the vessel, local media said, but the ferry -- with 121 passengers and four crew on board -- reached its destination without outside help, local media said.

Related News:
Tags: Japan Japan ferry Japan ferry hits whale Japan whale ferry passengers
 
Read more
Japanese woman confirmed as world's oldest person aged 116

Japanese woman confirmed as world's oldest person aged 116

Trump communications director Bill Shine resigns

Trump communications director Bill Shine resigns

Trump says he would be disappointed if North Korea resumed testing

Trump says he would be disappointed if North Korea resumed testing

How the world is marking women's day

How the world is marking women's day

World designed for men constantly failing women: author

World designed for men constantly failing women: author

India signs $3 bn submarine deal with Russia: reports

India signs $3 bn submarine deal with Russia: reports

Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

 
go to top