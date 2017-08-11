VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

NASA's voyager spacecraft still sending data back to Earth after 40 years in operation

By Reuters   August 11, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7

The two spacecraft are still sending data back to Earth despite their vast distance, setting space exploration milestones.

NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft are coming up on their 40-year anniversaries of exploration this August and September.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft were launched in 1977 to take advantage of an alignment of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune that made it possible to use gravitational assists to explore the planets in a much shorter time. This alignment, discovered by Gary Flandro, who was a doctoral student at Caltech in 1965, appears once every 175 years.

Voyager 2 was launched on August 20, 1977. It was the only spacecraft that conducted flybys of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Voyager 1 was launched on September 5, 1977. It took a shorter but faster trajectory that used a gravity assist at Saturn to take it out of the solar system. Each spacecraft carries a gold-plated record of Earth sounds, pictures and messages for any intelligent extraterrestrial life that might find them.

"None of us knew, when we launched 40 years ago, that anything would still be working, and continuing on this pioneering journey," Ed Stone, Voyager project scientist based at Caltech in Pasadena, California said in a press release. "The most exciting thing they find in the next five years is likely to be something that we didn't know was out there to be discovered."

In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to cross into interstellar space. It is still transmitting data at a staggering distance of almost 13 billion miles away from Earth.

Voyager 2 is in the space known as heliosheath, almost 11 million miles from Earth. It is expected to enter interstellar space in the next few years.

Related News:
Tags: NASA space
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top