VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

N. Korea warns 'instable' Trump against reckless remarks

By AFP   November 5, 2017 | 05:46 pm GMT+7

The North says it now has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland.

North Korea on Sunday warned Donald Trump against making "reckless remarks" as the U.S. president began a marathon Asian tour dominated by the nuclear threat from Pyongyang.

Ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Americans were pressing for the president's early impeachment because tough remarks by a "spiritually instable" Trump could bring about "nuclear disaster to the U.S. mainland".

After arriving in Tokyo on Sunday, Trump warned that "no dictator" should underestimate the United States, in a thinly veiled reference to North Korea.

Trump, who will also visit South Korea this week, has been engaged in an escalating war of words with the North's leader Kim Jong-Un, trading threats and personal insults.

In his maiden address to the U.N. General Assembly he threatened to "totally destroy" the North if it attacked the U.S. or its allies.

Rodong Sinmum cited Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and former officials as saying Trump was pointlessly escalating tensions with the North.

But the president has not come to his senses and instead is "seriously stimulating the DPRK (North Korea) by making foolish remarks", the paper said in a commentary carried by the KCNA state news agency.

"If the U.S. misjudges the DPRK's toughest will and dares to act recklessly, the latter will be compelled to deal a resolute and merciless punishment upon the former with the mobilisation of all forces," it added.

Tensions are high after the North's sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September, along with a series of ballistic missile launches in recent months. The North says it now has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland.

Related News:
Tags: Trump Kim North Korea US diplomacy nuclear missiles
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top