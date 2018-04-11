VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

More than 100 feared dead in Algerian military plane crash

By Reuters   April 11, 2018 | 05:21 pm GMT+7

A line of white body bags could be seen on the ground next to what media said was a Russian Ilyushin transport plane.

More than 100 people were killed when an Algerian military plane crashed into a field outside the capital on Wednesday, local media reported.

Television footage showed crowds gathering around the smoking and flaming wreckage near Boufarik airport southwest of Algiers.

A line of white body bags could be seen on the ground next to what media said was a Russian Ilyushin transport plane.

Rescue workers said 105 people died in the crash, local TV channels including Ennahar and Dzaïr reported.

Algeria's defence ministry said the plane was heading for Tindouf in southwest Algeria, but crashed into a field on the perimeter of the airport.

The ministry issued a statement expressing condolences to families of the victims, but gave no toll.

In February 2014, an Algerian Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules crashed in a mountainous area in eastern Algeria killing 77 passengers and leaving one survivor.

Related News:
Tags: Algeria air crash aviation death
 
Read more
Northern China ozone pollution getting worse: study

Northern China ozone pollution getting worse: study

After China's massive drill, US patrols disputed South China Sea

After China's massive drill, US patrols disputed South China Sea

At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid: officials

At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid: officials

Contrite Zuckerberg says Facebook in 'arms race' with Russia

Contrite Zuckerberg says Facebook in 'arms race' with Russia

Markets rise as Xi calms trade war fears

Markets rise as Xi calms trade war fears

US, Russia clash at UN over chemical weapons attacks in Syria

US, Russia clash at UN over chemical weapons attacks in Syria

Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany as airports hit by public sector strikes

Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany as airports hit by public sector strikes

Thai police charge Frenchman with rape of British tourist

Thai police charge Frenchman with rape of British tourist

 
go to top