VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Malaysia cannot accept same-sex marriage, says Mahathir

By Reuters   September 21, 2018 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Malaysia cannot accept same-sex marriage, says Mahathir
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference on August, 20, 2018. Photo by Reuters/How Hwee Young

Malaysia cannot accept same-sex marriage or LGBT rights, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday.

The decision comes amid growing instances of persecution of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community in the Muslim-majority country.

"In Malaysia there are some things we cannot accept, even though it is seen as human rights in Western countries," Mahathir, 93, told reporters. "We cannot accept LGBT, marriage between men and men, women and women."

His comments are likely to spark further debate in the country where activists have voiced concern over the hostility towards LGBT groups both from within society and from the administration.

Two women were caned this month for "attempting lesbian sex" in Terengganu, a conservative state in the east. Mahathir denounced the punishment, saying it "did not reflect the justice or compassion of Islam."

Last month, a gay bar in Kuala Lumpur was raided by police and religious enforcement officials, while a transgender woman was beaten up by a group of assailants in Seremban, near the capital.

The minister in charge of Islamic affairs also came under fire, from activists and other ruling party lawmakers, after he ordered the removal of portraits of two LGBT activists from an art exhibition.

Malaysia describes oral and anal sex as against the order of nature. Civil law stipulates jail for up to 20 years, caning and fines for offenders, although enforcement of the law is rare.

Muslims are also governed by state-level Islamic laws, most of which carry provisions outlawing same-sex acts.

Related News:
Tags: Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad LGBT Kuala Lumpur
 
Read more
US sanctions China for buying Russia war planes, missiles

US sanctions China for buying Russia war planes, missiles

US ready to resume North Korea talks, seeks denuclearization by 2021

US ready to resume North Korea talks, seeks denuclearization by 2021

New Malaysia child marriage draws UN condemnation

New Malaysia child marriage draws UN condemnation

North and South Korea to bid for 2032 Summer Olympics

North and South Korea to bid for 2032 Summer Olympics

US surgeon, girlfriend charged with rape, 'hundreds' of victims possible

US surgeon, girlfriend charged with rape, 'hundreds' of victims possible

China to penalize $60 billion of US imports in tit-for-tat move

China to penalize $60 billion of US imports in tit-for-tat move

China says it will retaliate after Trump imposes fresh tariffs

China says it will retaliate after Trump imposes fresh tariffs

 
go to top