World

Macron's popularity improving - poll

By Reuters/Dominique Vidalon   September 24, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7
France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a speech during a press conference as part of his visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin September 12, 2017. Picture taken September 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Christophe Ena

The pollmshowed Macron’s 'dissatisfaction rating' declining to 53 percent in September from 57 percent in August.

Fewer French voters are dissatisfied with Emmanuel Macron's performance, a poll showed on Sunday, halting a recent slide in the popularity ratings of the French president in recent months.

The poll, conducted by Ifop for newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD), showed Macron’s "dissatisfaction rating" declining to 53 percent in September, from 57 percent in August.

Some 45 percent expressed satisfaction with the centrist leader - up from 40 percent in August.

The poll of 1,989 people was carried out on Sept. 15-23.

Macron's approval ratings have dropped sharply in opinion polls since his election in May, dragged down by labour reforms and planned budget cuts, including a decrease in housing aid for students.

The new poll comes as French far-left opposition party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon drew tens of thousands to a rally on Saturday against Macron's labour reforms, aiming to reinforce his credentials as Macron's strongest political opponent.

Tags: France Macron
 
