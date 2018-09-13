VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Laos to press on with dam-building after deadly collapse: PM

By AFP   September 13, 2018 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Laos to press on with dam-building after deadly collapse: PM
An official tally given by Laos' secretive government said 35 people died in the collapse of the Xe Pian Xe Namnoy saddle dam, a Korean-built structure which had not yet been completed. Photo by AFP

Since the disaster Laos has suspended all new dam projects, while ongoing hydropower projects will be inspected, premier Thongloun Sisoulith said.

Laos' premier on Wednesday said the Communist country will press on with its ambitious hydropower strategy after a dam collapse killed dozens, but vowed to intenisfy scrutiny on the lucrative mega projects.

The rare public comments from prime minister Thongloun Sisoulith came during a World Economic Forum panel in Hanoi, weeks after July's dam disaster in Attapeu province.

An official tally given by Laos' secretive government said 35 people died in the collapse of the Xe Pian Xe Namnoy saddle dam, a Korean-built structure which had not yet been completed.

But testimony from locals suggests the toll may be much higher with several villages swept away and buried under thick mud.

Since the disaster Laos has suspended all new dam projects, while ongoing hydropower projects will be inspected, premier Thongloun Sisoulith said.

"Building hydropower projects is a good way to generate income," he said. "The impact of the incident in July is something we will continue to take into account when moving forward in terms of our hydropower production."

All dams should be "based on careful planning and good design," he added.

For the past decade, Laos has been on a dam-building spree in an effort to provide electricity to its people and sell power to its Thai, Cambodian and Vietnamese neighbours.

Sitting beside Thongloun Sisoulith was Cambodia's premier Hun Sen, who called for more cross-border disaster management.

The Attapeu dam collapse in July sent floods of water downstream to northeastern Cambodia that left villages inundated.

One Korean firm involved in the project, SK Engineering & Construction, said it was investigating the cause of the dam break and would donate $10 million in relief aid.

Thongloun Sisoulith said Wednesday experts are still investigating the cause of the fatal collapse.

Related News:
Tags: World Economic Forum Laos dam collapse Attapeu hydropower dam project dam-building deadly collapse
 
Read more
SUV crashes into crowd at square in central China, killing 9

SUV crashes into crowd at square in central China, killing 9

Cambodia leader tells world to stay out of Indochina politics

Cambodia leader tells world to stay out of Indochina politics

Apple unveils premium iPhone XS, health features for watch

Apple unveils premium iPhone XS, health features for watch

China urges Southeast Asian nations to reject trade protectionism

China urges Southeast Asian nations to reject trade protectionism

Climate extremes 'key driver' behind rising global hunger: UN

Climate extremes 'key driver' behind rising global hunger: UN

US-China trade spat looms over regional WEF meeting

US-China trade spat looms over regional WEF meeting

Controversial US Open prompts promises of improvement

Controversial US Open prompts promises of improvement

 
go to top