Kim Jong-Un's sister to visit S.Korea this week: Seoul

By AFP   February 7, 2018 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attends an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Damir Sagolj

Kim Yo-Jong will be part of a high-level​ delegation due Friday.

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will visit the South this week for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Seoul said Wednesday.

Kim Yo-Jong, who is a senior member of the ruling Workers' Party, will be part of a high-level delegation due Friday and led by the North's ceremonial head of state, the unification ministry said.

Kim Yo-Jong was promoted in October to be an alternate member of the party's powerful politburo, the decision-making body presided over by her brother.

In her late 20s, she has frequently been seen accompanying her brother on his "field guidance trips" and other events and is known to have been involved in the party's propaganda operations.

The North has always kept its leadership within the family -- Kim Jong-Un is the third generation of the dynasty to lead the country, after his father Kim Jong-Il and grandfather Kim Il-Sung, the North's founder.

Kim Jong-Il fathered both Kim Jong-Un and Kim Yo-Jong with his third partner, former dancer Ko Yong-Hui.

