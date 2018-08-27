VnExpress International
John McCain’s life in pictures

By Reuters   August 27, 2018 | 09:05 am GMT+7

A look back at the life of Senator John McCain, a figurehead in U.S. politics for several decades.

John McCain (bottom R) poses with his U.S. Navy squadron in 1965. National Archives/via Reuters.

John McCain is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by a mix of North Vietnamese Army (NVA) and Vietnamese citizens in October 1967. McCain was shot down by a surface-to-air missile (SAM) and had broken both arms and his right knee upon ejection, losing consciousness until he hit the water. Photo by Reuters/Files.

A photograph taken in 1967 of then-prisoner of war John McCain. Photo by Reuters/Files

President Richard Nixon greets former Vietnam prisoner of war John McCain at a pre-POW dinner reception in Washington, May 1973. National Archives/via Reuters

U.S. Navy Lt. Comdr. John McCain is interviewed about his experiences as a prisoner of war during the war in Vietnam, April 1973. Library of Congress/Thomas J. OHalloran/via Reuters

President Ronald Reagan meeting with Republican senatorial candidate John McCain ahead of McCains 1986 election campaign, in the Oval Office. National Archives/via Reuters

President George H.W. Bush addresses reporters at the White House on the release of documents by Hanoi on Americans missing in Southeast Asia. Bush, with Senators John McCain and John Kerry, said the information will allow the United States to begin writing the last chapter of the Vietnam War. Photo by Reuters/Mike Theiler

Confetti fills the Peterborough town hall as Republican presidential hopeful John McCain and his wife Cindy leave the stage after McCain addressed residents two days before the New Hampshire primary, January 2000. McCain went on to win the state. Photo by Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Republican presidential candidates John McCain and George W. Bush make points to moderator Larry King as Alan Keyes (partially obscured) looks on during a televised CNN Republican presidential debate, February 2000. Photo by Reuters/Files

John McCain, his wife Cindy, and daughter Bridget celebrate with supporters on the evening of the Super Tuesday primaries in Los Angeles, March 2000. Photo by Reuters/Win McNamee

Set against the dramatic landscape of Sedona, Arizona, John McCain looks down while announcing his withdrawal from the Republican presidential primary in March 2000, following disappointing results on Super Tuesday. Photo by Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

John McCain steps down a dark corridor separating jail cells with his son Jack during a tour of the infamous Hanoi Hilton where he spent time as a prisoner of war. During the 2005 visit McCain said he could not forgive the jailers who mistreated and killed his comrades. Photo by Reuters/Jason Reed

President George W. Bush and presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain at the White House, March 2008. McCain had just scored victories in Texas, Ohio, Vermont and Rhode Island to complete his improbable comeback from the political graveyard and become his partys standard-bearer. Photo by Reuters/Kevin Lamar

John McCain smiles as talks to journalists after a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 2008. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

John McCain stands with Major Gordon Hilbun, McCains vehicle commander in Haditha, during a trip to Iraq, March 2008. Photo handed out by Reuters/Cpl. Erin A. Kirk/U.S. Marines

John McCain and his running mate Alaska Governor Sarah Palin hug during a campaign stop in OFallon, Missouri, August 2008. Photo by Reuters/John Gress

John McCain reacts to almost heading the wrong way off the stage after shaking hands with Democratic presidential nominee and Senator Barack Obama at the conclusion of the final 2008 presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, October 2008. Photo by Reuters/Jim Bourg

President-elect Barack Obama speaks with John McCain at a bipartisan dinner honoring McCain in Washington, January 2009. Photo by Reuters/Jim Young

John McCain gives a tour of the Rotunda to Vietnams Vice Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Do Ba Ty (2nd, R) and his entourage, June 2013. Photo by Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

John McCain winks during a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham in New York, July 2015. McCain urged candidate Donald Trump to apologize to U.S. military families for saying prisoners of war are not heroes, in his first direct response to Trumps remarks. Photo by Reuters/Brendan McDermid

John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, arrives on Capitol Hill to vote on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, July 2017. Photo by Reuters/Eric Thayer

John McCain acknowledging applause as he arrives on the floor of the Senate after returning to Washington for a vote on healthcare reform, July 2017. SENATE TV/Via Reuters

