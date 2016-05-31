VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

It is unclear if Russia sanctions will be renewed: German Foreign Minister

By Reuters   May 31, 2016 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
It is unclear if Russia sanctions will be renewed: German Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during his visit in Karyes, the administrative centre of the all-male Orthodox monastic community of Mount Athos, Greece, May 28, 2016. : REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday it was no secret that some EU states were sceptical about extending sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis and it was unclear if the 28-nation bloc would decide to renew them.

"The sanctions are there to ensure a political solution. I don't know what the European Council will decide on Russia sanctions," Steinmeier told reporters.

The energy, financial and defence sanctions against Russia, introduced over Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine, expire in July.

He also said he hoped the release of Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko from a Russian jail last week would "bring a new dynamic into the talks between Russia and Ukraine". 

Speaking of Brexit, German Foreign Minister said a vote by Britain to leave the European Union in a referendum next month would create "a negative dynamic" among the bloc's member states.

"I would like Britain to remain in the EU. I think there are good reasons for Britain to remain in the EU," Steinmeier said, adding it was up to British voters to decide.

"I am only sure that if Britain decides to leave, that will initiate a negative dynamic in the rest of the EU," he said.

Tags: brexit Russia sanction
Read more
China to

China to "pressure" U.S. on maritime issues

Russia denies it conducted fatal air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Russia denies it conducted fatal air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: UN

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: UN

In void left by Iraqi state, turf war partitions northern town

In void left by Iraqi state, turf war partitions northern town

EU budget lost nearly billion dollars to fraud last year

EU budget lost nearly billion dollars to fraud last year

China's President Xi pledges more support for technology firms

China's President Xi pledges more support for technology firms

Two with Thai army links found guilty of attack on gold mine protest

Two with Thai army links found guilty of attack on gold mine protest

China's Xi says hopes to get Philippines ties back on track

China's Xi says hopes to get Philippines ties back on track

 
go to top