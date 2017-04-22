VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf leader killed on Philippine resort island -army

By Reuters   April 22, 2017 | 10:03 pm GMT+7
Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf leader killed on Philippine resort island -army
Abu Sayyaf militants. Photo by Reuters.

The group has been responsible for the kidnappings of many tourists and crews of foreign ships in the region, with Vietnamese among their victims.

A leader of the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group has been killed in a shootout with Philippine soldiers on the island of Bohol, where the military is hunting down insurgents planning to kidnap tourists, the military and officials said on Saturday.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said "one lawless element" was killed in the clash but he could not give the man's identity.

Bohol Governor Edgar Chatto identified him as Abu Sayyaf leader Joselito Melloria, who was among the militants involved in a kidnapping plot on the island.

The military said operations were continuing on Bohol where troops last week killed six Abu Sayyaf bandits in a clash, including their leader, who was directly involved in the kidnap and killing of Canadian and German nationals.

Abu Sayyaf, which has its roots in separatism, makes money from ransoms and piracy and has invested that in modern weapons and boats. Indonesian, Malaysian and Vietnamese vessels in the region are frequently targeted there and their crews abducted.

Related News:
Tags: Philippines Abu Sayyaf kidnapping ransom
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top