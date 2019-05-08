VnExpress International
Iran threatens uranium enrichment if world powers do not keep promises: Rouhani

By Reuters   May 8, 2019 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting with tribal leaders in Kerbala, Iraq, March 12, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Iran will resume high level enrichment of uranium if world powers did not keep their promises under a 2015 nuclear agreement, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

Rouhani's announcement was a response to the U.S. withdrawal from the deal a year ago.

In a speech broadcast on national television, Rouhani said the remaining signatories - the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to implement their promises to protect Iran’s oil and banking sectors from U.S. sanctions.

Iran told ambassadors from the signatory countries that it would roll back some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.

Rouhani warned of a firm response if Iran’s nuclear case is referred again to the United Nations Security Council, but said Tehran was ready for negotiations over its nuclear program.

He also said his country will no longer sell enriched uranium and heavy water to other nations.

Tags: Iran nuclear uranium denuclearization Rouhani politics diplomacy
 
