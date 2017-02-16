Indonesia confirms female national arrested in Malaysia

A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media which they say is believed to show the second woman (wearing yellow top) suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. Photo from CCTV

Indonesia's foreign ministry on Thursday confirmed that a female national had been arrested in Malaysia in connection with the killing of a North Korean in Kuala Lumpur.

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed in an apparent assassination on Monday at Kuala Lumpur international airport in the Malaysian capital.

"Our embassy has verified the information received from Malaysian security authorities and based on preliminary data, the woman in question is an Indonesian citizen," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Indonesian embassy has requested consular access to the woman to provide legal assistance, it added.

Earlier, the suspect was arrested 2 a.m on Thursday (20:00 GMT Wednesday), and was carrying an Indonesian passport.

Her Indonesian passport bore the name Siti Aishah, and gave her date of birth as February 11, 1992, and place of birth as Serang, Indonesia. The statement gave no other details.

